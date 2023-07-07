Tragic Death of 18-Month-Old Baby in Florida Due to Negligence and Drug Use

Tragic Death of 18-Month-Old Baby in Polk County Triggers Arrests and Investigation

By [Your Name], Journalist

Polk County, Florida—An 18-month-old baby tragically lost her life after being left unattended in a car for more than 8 hours. Joel and Jazmine Rondón have been arrested and are being accused of involuntary manslaughter, as well as consuming drugs and alcohol prior to the incident. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the incident.

According to the police report, the Rondóns attended a Fourth of July celebration with their baby and two other children, aged 6 and 8, in Lakeland, Florida, which is situated approximately 35 miles northeast of Tampa. It was around 2 am the following day when they returned home. Jazmine instructed Joel to take the baby inside the house while she took care of the other two children. Joel noticed that one of the car doors was open, so he brought in more items from the car. However, upon his return, he discovered that all four car doors were locked.

Joel assumed that his wife had already taken the baby out of the car and went to sleep around 3 am after completing their chores. It wasn’t until Joel woke up at around 11 am to go to work that he asked one of the children to check on the baby. Shockingly, they discovered the baby unresponsive, still strapped in the car seat.

In a panic, Joel brought the baby into the house while still strapped in the car seat. He and Jazmine rushed the baby to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center, but despite their efforts to cool her body, they were unable to revive her. Medical staff immediately notified the authorities, and the investigation was handed over to law enforcement.

According to the authorities, the baby’s core body temperature was measured at 104.4°F at 2:42 pm. Considering the estimated heat index of 105°F and the potential temperature inside the car reaching anywhere between 130 and 170°F, the baby’s death has been attributed to hyperthermia caused by being left in the car.

The investigation took a turn when both Joel and Jazmine Rondón tested positive for drugs and alcohol during screenings conducted just after 7 pm on the same day. Joel’s results indicated the presence of methamphetamine, marijuana, and alcohol, while Jazmine tested positive for marijuana and alcohol. The couple faces charges of aggravated manslaughter of a child, a first-degree felony.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd expressed his sorrow, branding the incident as “one of the most horrible and tragic deaths we’ve seen in a long time.” He emphasized that the cause of the baby’s death was due to “negligence and drug use.”

It was also revealed that Joel Rondón has a criminal record dating back to 2003, including charges of assault with a deadly weapon, resisting arrest, and possession of methamphetamine, among others. The sheriff further disclosed that Joel had been previously documented as a gang member when he was involved in a shooting at ages 15 and 18.

Sadly, this is not an isolated incident. According to NoHeatStroke.org, there have been 10 cases of minors dying from being left in cars this year alone, with Florida accounting for five of those deaths.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration warns that internal car temperatures can exceed 115 degrees when the external temperature is only 70 degrees. Heatstroke can occur when the temperature inside a car reaches 104 degrees, and above 107 degrees, it becomes possible for a person to die.

Leaving a child alone in a car can lead to legal consequences. In Florida, leaving a child under the age of 6 alone in a car for more than 15 minutes is classified as a first-degree misdemeanor, punishable by up to 1 year in jail, 1 year probation, and a $1,000 fine. If the child suffers serious bodily harm, permanent disability, or permanent disfigurement, it is considered a third-degree felony, which carries a maximum penalty of 5 years in prison, 5 years probation, and a $5,000 fine.

This tragic incident serves as a reminder to never leave children unattended in vehicles and to take proactive measures to prevent such heartbreaking occurrences.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

