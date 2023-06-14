Tranquility on the tracks on the Corpus Christi ‘bridge’

Controls were carried out on the so-called ‘pot rides’, for which 24 of these buses were returned by the authorities.

More than 30,000 vehicles entered Santa Marta during the Corpus Christi festive bridgewhich had a smooth mobility through the streets of the District, thanks to the controls and educational activities by the Mayor’s Office, in order to guarantee the safety of all the actors on the road.

“The balance in terms of breathalyzer were 6 vehicles immobilized for this conduct, and in terms of accidentswe had records of several accidents, fortunately none resulted in people with serious injuries or deaths”, reported the Secretary of Mobility, Ernesto Castro.

The same wayindicated that controls were carried out on the so-called ‘pot rides’, for which 24 of these buses were returned by the authorities for not meeting the requirements.

“In general a positive balance and a lot of control and regulation, especially in the events that took place in the city with which we had articulation with the National Police and the Intrasvial Academic Institute”, concluded the official.