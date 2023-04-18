Home » Transfer payments to the country “even more dramatic than expected”
Transfer payments to the country "even more dramatic than expected"

Transfer payments to the country "even more dramatic than expected"

Finance officer, Deputy Mayor Tina Blöchl (SP) describes the transfer payments from the city of Linz to the state of Upper Austria as “barely manageable”. In November, it was still expected to be around 147 million euros, based on the previous year’s figure. However, a current projection presented to the city government by Finance Director Christian Schmid today shows transfers of 162 million euros. The parish contribution for hospitals is particularly important, rising from 75 to 89 million euros, an increase of 19 percent.

“Urgent need for reform”

For Mayor Klaus Luger (SP), this underlines the urgency of reforming the financial equalization system. “Because cities and municipalities have no say or right to co-determination with regard to their financial taxes,” says Luger.

