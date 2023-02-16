Home News Transmilenio: passage is enabled in the portals of 20 de Julio and Tunal
Mobility in Bogotá woke up collapsed in various sectors due to demonstrations that blocked the Transmilenio portals of 20 de Julio, Usme and Tunal.

The mobilizations, carried out by the same workers of the public transport system, began from the first hour of the morning. According to preliminary information, the union is protesting the working conditions they currently have.

Portal July 20

Mobility was stopped for several hours. The drivers not only blocked the entrance and exit of vehicles, but some of them lay down under the buses. The ESMAD had to intervene to recover mobility in the sector.

For several hours, the citizens had to move on foot, others chose to stay inside the articulated buses

tunnel portal

Portal Usme

Demonstrations were also registered in this sector of the city, which caused the fleet and normal operation of Transmilenio to be affected. However, at 07:16 in the morning, mobility was recovered.

AV accident. boyacá

Due to a vehicular accident at Av. Boyacá with 67 south, private vehicles diverted onto Av. Caracas. Due to works in the sector, there is only one lane.

Transmilenio reports the dammed trunk fleet.

