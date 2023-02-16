Mobility in Bogotá woke up collapsed in various sectors due to demonstrations that blocked the Transmilenio portals of 20 de Julio, Usme and Tunal.

The mobilizations, carried out by the same workers of the public transport system, began from the first hour of the morning. According to preliminary information, the union is protesting the working conditions they currently have.

Portal July 20

Mobility was stopped for several hours. The drivers not only blocked the entrance and exit of vehicles, but some of them lay down under the buses. The ESMAD had to intervene to recover mobility in the sector.

#TMahora 8:00 a.m. 🟢Update Trunk services enabled from Portal 20 de Julio. Return from Av. 1st of May is cancelled. Food service resumes its tours gradually. https://t.co/rPptw5QRWb pic.twitter.com/WSfdCGwDgD – TransMilenio (@TransMilenio) February 16, 2023

For several hours, the citizens had to move on foot, others chose to stay inside the articulated buses

tunnel portal

🚨ATTENTION🚨 [06:40 a.m.] #At this time High vehicular capacity is registered on Av. Caracas in a south-north direction, due to a demonstration at the height of the Tunal Portal. pic.twitter.com/HH80CTzMpn — Bogota Transit (@BogotaTransito) February 16, 2023

Portal Usme

Demonstrations were also registered in this sector of the city, which caused the fleet and normal operation of Transmilenio to be affected. However, at 07:16 in the morning, mobility was recovered.

#TMahora 7:15 a.m. Resolved novelty in Portal Usme. Trunk fleet flows. We work to restore frequencies and take you to your destination 🙏 https://t.co/gHvmULXv1x pic.twitter.com/krfaGeKcvv – TransMilenio (@TransMilenio) February 16, 2023

AV accident. boyacá

Due to a vehicular accident at Av. Boyacá with 67 south, private vehicles diverted onto Av. Caracas. Due to works in the sector, there is only one lane.

Transmilenio reports the dammed trunk fleet.