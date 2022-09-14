Listen to the audio version of the article

Technically “tariff updates”, in practice increases. The price increases to keep pace with inflation, which are periodically applied to public transport fares, weigh more this year. In some cities they have already entered into force, in others they are “frozen” in the hope of future political decisions that can prevent the increase charged to users.

In Turin, the price of the integrated metropolitan ticket (Bim A for 100 minutes), the favorite of commuters, valid on the urban and suburban network of Turin, on the underground and on the Trenitalia and Gtt railway lines within the limits of the first belt, from 1 July it rose to 3 euros and 50 cents, against the previous 2.7 euros. On the other hand, the price of the single ticket to move around the city (the City) has remained unchanged at 1.70 euros, and the daily one at 3 euros. In Naples, where local transport rates had not been adjusted since 2017, from 1 August the simple urban Anm ride went from 1.1 to 1.2 euros.

These are just two examples of how as many large metropolitan cities have decided to apply the recent regional resolutions which provide for the adjustment of the cost of tickets to the trend of inflation. The tariff mechanism is consolidated and provided for by the national legislation of the sector (Legislative Decree 422/1997) which allows the Regions to make these adjustments, but the recent surge in prices can translate into a significant increase for passengers, not always accompanied by an improvement in quality. of the service.

From the Marche to Puglia

For now, based on a survey by the Sole 24 Ore on Monday, five Regions have approved the rate adjustments: Marche, Piedmont, Lombardy, Campania and Puglia. “It is not surprising – says Tiziana Toto, consumer policy manager of Cittadinanzattiva – that increases are being decided today: we have been coming from Covid for almost three years with significant losses for the transport sector and with resources now reduced in the hands of local authorities. Inflation made adjustments inevitable ».

The fact is that the application on the territory of these adjustments requested by the Regions remains very varied. There are local authorities that are able to intervene to cover the higher costs – which the share paid by passengers only covers 30%, the lowest incidence in Europe – avoiding or mitigating the tariff adjustment. Others who take time before deliberating it, also because the operation often requires time and technical costs for reprinting tickets that are not immediately sustainable. Finally, there are those who have already deliberated, deciding more often to download the higher costs on ordinary tickets and not on subscriptions to safeguard regular users.