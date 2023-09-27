Traveling abroad – the Ministry of Health reassured female doctors

The situation with mandatory registration of all women aged 18 to 60 who have a medical or pharmaceutical education has provoked an ambiguous reaction in society.

That is why the Minister of Health of Ukraine spoke on the air of the telethon “Yedini Novyni” with explanations of the situation Victor Lyashko.

According to him, Ukrainian female doctors and female pharmacists can travel abroad without hindrance, and the rule that they must register for military service from October 1 will not change the conditions of departure, but there are still restrictions for some categories.

The official noted that the issue of women with medical and pharmaceutical education crossing the state border is regulated by a separate government resolution.

“The initiator of changes is always the Ministry of Internal Affairs, as they coordinate the activities of the State Security Service. No changes were made to this resolution regarding the crossing of the state border by women with medical and pharmaceutical education.” – emphasized the minister.

Lyashko added that, therefore, the restrictions can apply only to those female doctors and female pharmacists who hold public positions, work in the central bodies of executive power, or are people’s deputies or deputies of local councils.

“Just then, as for all other civil servants, these restrictions on crossing the state border may apply to female doctors.” said the head of the Ministry of Health.

Lyashko also explained the following restrictions using an example: if a female doctor works in the Ministry of Health, she is a civil servant. Accordingly, the conditions for crossing the border are the same for her as for women who work, for example, in the Ministry of Economy or the Ministry of Justice.

“There are no other changes in the crossing of the state border and they are not planned.” – summed up the minister.

We will remind you that the military registration of women doctors is conducted to check the mobilization resource. At the same time, there is no mobilization of women in Ukraine. Female citizens can join the army only at their own will.

At the same time, the situation with the mobilization of men is completely different: in order to improve work with conscripts, the Unified State Register of conscripts, conscripts and reservists is being created.

27

Follow us on Facebook and Instagram

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

