Trentino farmers, crazy costs and the threat of the bear – Trentino AA/S

(ANSA) – TRENTO, MAY 03 – Production value exceeding 17 million euros, increased by 11% compared to the same figure for 2021. Profit of 58,000 euros, “because these days we need to give shareholders as much as possible “. Budget approved unanimously by the members. These are some of the numbers presented by the director of the Provincial Federation of Breeders, Massimo Gentili, during the shareholders’ meeting.



“The increase in revenues was determined by the performance of the Alpenseme Artificial Insemination Center (+7%), and by the livestock marketing sector (+19%), in particular due to the increases in contributions and remuneration of cows at the end of their part of dairy farmers. Margins relating to the beef supply chain have been reduced to the bone, following the increase in the cost of feeding fattening animals”, said Gentilini.



The results achieved by Alpenseme were satisfactory. With over 600,000 vials of packaged semen, it is confirmed as one of the main Italian production centres. The doses produced at Toss di Ton are distributed in Italy and on the foreign market (in the last decade they reached 35 countries in the world). Despite the efforts to reduce the consumption of diesel for vehicles, gas and electricity, they have marked an increase of almost 50%. The hope is that the sector will hold up and the crisis will at least partially ease: it will affect the 110,000 hectares of meadows and pastures that characterize the Trentino landscape, a whole heritage of culture and peasant traditions.



Passion has made it possible to avoid fleeing the mountain, but not a constant decline in companies. The balance between exits and new entries marks a decrease of 39 stables and 835 heads.



In the last two years there have been 89 abandonments and 1100 less dairy animals. “The problem from which we can no longer waive today is linked to the presence of large carnivores. What happened in the last month has laid bare an urban social fabric beyond a logic of common sense. For some, our area is just a playground! What do we tell the families who will soon open the doors of the huts?”, said the president Giacomo Broch. (HANDLE).

