A light aircraft landed on the snowy surface at the foot of Cima Cece, the highest in the Lagorai, around 4.20pm today. An emergency maneuver conducted presumably due to a breakdown. Three people on board the aircraft, only one of whom suffered a slight trauma. The passengers themselves contacted the single emergency center 112, which sent the helicopter unit of the Autonomous Province of Trento to the scene.

The three people were recovered at the Paolo and Nicola bivouac, in the municipality of Predazzo – a very short distance from the place where the plane is located – and transported to the Santa Chiara hospital in Trento. The aircraft, which has the propeller still intact, is safely at high altitude. An on-site inspection is scheduled for tomorrow. The National Flight Safety Agency was informed of the incident.