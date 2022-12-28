Home News Trento, plane lands on the snow, save the three passengers
News

Trento, plane lands on the snow, save the three passengers

by admin
Trento, plane lands on the snow, save the three passengers

A light aircraft landed on the snowy surface at the foot of Cima Cece, the highest in the Lagorai, around 4.20pm today. An emergency maneuver conducted presumably due to a breakdown. Three people on board the aircraft, only one of whom suffered a slight trauma. The passengers themselves contacted the single emergency center 112, which sent the helicopter unit of the Autonomous Province of Trento to the scene.

The three people were recovered at the Paolo and Nicola bivouac, in the municipality of Predazzo – a very short distance from the place where the plane is located – and transported to the Santa Chiara hospital in Trento. The aircraft, which has the propeller still intact, is safely at high altitude. An on-site inspection is scheduled for tomorrow. The National Flight Safety Agency was informed of the incident.

See also  Baoji Municipal People's Government Portal Notice Announcement On September 13, the main activity trajectory of new asymptomatic infections in Baoji

You may also like

Dazhou, Sichuan launched inhaled new crown vaccination and...

Pillows and mattresses on fire in a cell...

Lianhua Qingwen is caught in controversy, and the...

A Christmas lunch at Carenzoni for lonely people

Opening a green channel for the supply of...

Dense: achieved the 55 Pnrr objectives expiring at...

Zhang Pingwen is the president of Wuhan University,...

Quickies – Dan Savage – International

Major hospitals in Hubei expand beds to strengthen...

Junction on the A5 closed for 4 years...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy