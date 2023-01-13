Ambulance trapped in traffic in viale D’Alviano (internal Put) in Treviso today, Friday 13 January at 4.10 pm, at school leaving time: the parents’ cars parked with the four arrows narrow the lane and slow down the passage of the vehicle rescue with sirens blaring, forced to wait about thirty seconds before resuming their run. The chaos occurred near the intersection between viale D’Alviano and via Caccianiga. In a few meters there are the Pio X and Duca degli Abruzzi institutes, as well as the De Amicis elementary school. Moreover, at the same time a meeting was in progress in the nearby auditorium. But the problem of the wild park in the area is chronic. (text by Mattia Toffoletto)

00:45