Treviso, midwife-thief robs the husband of a pregnant woman

Treviso, midwife-thief robs the husband of a pregnant woman

Midwife scare the husband of a woman who was giving birth at Ca’ Foncello. Police have identified the perpetrator of the theft of around 2,000 euros in cash, subtracted from the a man’s purse resident in the province of Treviso while, at night, assisted his wife in labor in the hospital labor room.
It is a’fifty-year-old midwifeat the time of the events on duty in the department, who in recent days has been summoned to the Police Headquarters for the notification of the conclusion of the preliminary investigations, issued against her by the Public Prosecutor’s Office which, responding to the investigative activity carried out by the Squadra Mobile, charged you with the crime of multi-aggravated theft.
That night the midwife had invited the man to put away his wife’s bag containing the clothes of the unborn child in the bathroom of the labor room, and, on the occasion, she had also inexplicably asked him to put his personal purse there too. A co-worker had then surprised the midwife to “check” inside the bag while he had his back to the rightful owner. Hence the start of the police investigation which led to the complaint of the professional.

