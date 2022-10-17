The vaccination campaign against the flu kicks off on Monday 17 October in Ulss 2. 158,200 doses ordered by the Treviso health company will be distributed in all the realities involved in the campaign: Ulss vaccination clinics, retirement homes, general practitioners, pediatricians of free choice and participating pharmacies.

Furthermore, 1,100 doses of nasal spray vaccine are available for children aged 2 to 6 years that will be delivered to pediatricians of free choice.

In the clinics of the Ulss 2, vaccination against influenza will be administered from next Monday, October 24, upon reservation through the dedicated portal on the company website at this link.

Influenza vaccination (lapresse)

The vaccination campaign is aimed primarily at the over 65s, but the persistence of the Sars-Cov2 pandemic leads to actively offering vaccination even to people between the ages of 60 and 64. Therefore, people aged 60 or over, will be able to request the free administration of the vaccine to their general practitioner, as well as people of any age falling into the risk categories identified by the Ministry of Health and listed at the bottom.

Pediatricians of free choice, as in the past season, will take care of vaccinating their patients from 6 months to 6 years of age and those suffering from chronic diseases for which vaccination is required. They can do this in their own clinics or in the premises made available by the Public Health and Hygiene Service.

Below is the order of priority for the next flu season indicated by the Veneto Region for the categories to be vaccinated:

1. health workers;

2. guests of residential structures;

3. subjects from 60 years of age;

4. pregnant women;

5. subjects suffering from chronic diseases that increase the risk of complications from influenza;

6. children from 6 months to 6 years of age;

7. relatives and contacts (adults and children) of subjects at high risk of complications (regardless of whether the subject at risk has been vaccinated or not);

8. subjects employed in public services of primary collective interest and other categories of workers;

9. blood donors;

10. personnel who, for work reasons, are in contact with animals that could be a source of infection by non-human influenza viruses.

All those who do not fall within the groups of people to whom the vaccine is administered free of charge can still request vaccination at the vaccination clinics of the Public Health and Hygiene Service, paying the rate of 10 euros.

In addition to vaccination for the prevention of the transmission of influenza viruses, as well as other infectious agents such as Covid 19, it is important to strictly follow the following guidelines:

• WASH your hands often, a simple and inexpensive gesture, but which is one of the most effective practices for controlling the spread of infections, even in hospitals (in the absence of water the use of alcoholic gels)

• COVER your mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing

• STAY in isolation at home in the early stages of respiratory illnesses, especially febrile ones

• AVOID close contact with sick people

• KEEP a distance of at least one meter from other people

• AVOID crowded places

• REDUCE the time of close contact with sick people and always use a mask

• AVOID touching your eyes, nose or mouth