Trieste – The arrest of the 54-year-old woman who yesterday evening stabbed her 60-year-old Serbian compatriot was formalized during the night, Dragan Stamenkovic, after a dispute that took place in the apartment on the outskirts of Trieste, in the Ponziana district, where the two had lived for some time. Between next Monday and Tuesday the suspect will be heard by the magistrate: she could be charged with attempted murder. Immediately after being wounded with a blade in the throat, the man was taken to the Cattinara hospital where he is hospitalized in serious condition.

Evident traces of blood were found in the common areas of the condominium: in fact, immediately after the stabbing, the wounded man ran into the street to ask for help and then collapsed. The attack with a kitchen knife later found in the street, not far from the building, would have occurred at the height of a domestic dispute. An ambulance arrived at the scene, called by the residents of the neighborhood and transported him to the nearby hospital.

