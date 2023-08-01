Truck crashed into a house in Pallatanga

TRANSIT. –

The agents of the National Police and paramedics attended a car emergency that occurred yesterday morning in the Pallatanga canton, in the province of Chimborazo. There were no deaths.

Firefighters responded to the emergency and transferred three people to a hospital in Riobamba. (Courtesy of Pallatanga Firefighters) The emergency was attended to from ECU-911 Riobamba, which left no fatalities.

Three injured people is the result of a traffic accident that occurred in the Sillagoto sector, in the Pallatanga canton, Chimborazo province. There were no fatalities, but the fact is being investigated by the competent authorities.

ECU-911 Riobamba learned that the incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday, July 29, for which emergency logistic and human resources were mobilized to attend to the affected people.

The Pallatanga firefighters at 02:16 a.m., through a call to the 9-1-1 line, learned that a heavy vehicle had hit a house, leaving several people affected, and in response to this, they mobilized immediately. To respond to the emergency, in a timely manner, ECU 911 coordinated the mobilization of National Police patrols together with ambulances from the Ministry of Public Health and the Pallatanga Fire Department. The police officers verified that as a result of the loss of track, a truck crashed into a house, resulting in three people being injured.

Paramedic teams provided first aid to two men, ages 23 and 46, and a 32-year-old woman. The patients were admitted to the General Teaching Hospital and the Hospital of the Ecuadorian Social Security Institute (IESS) in Riobamba, to receive medical attention.