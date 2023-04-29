Trump on Biden: “He wants to finish the job of destroying our country”

“It is Biden who poses a threat to democracy, because he is incompetent: he has no idea what he is doing,” the former president asserted.

Former US President Donald Trump asserted this Thursday, during a rally in the city of Manchester (state of New Hampshire), that the policies of his successor, Joe Biden, would lead the nation to destruction in case the democrat is re-elected.

“With such a calamitous presidency, it is almost inconceivable that Biden himself would have thought to run for re-election. Has destroyed our country and yet he says in his recorded piece [el video en el que Biden anuncia formalmente sus planes de reelección en 2024] who wants to finish the job. That’s how it is. He wants to finish the job of destroying our country. And in that, it’s actually very close. It’s very close to finishing the job“, asserted the former tenant of the White House at the event, broadcast by the C-SPAN channel.

Along these lines, the Republican referred to Biden’s statements that he is running for president because Trump and supporters of MAGA (‘Make America great again’) represent “a threat to democracy.” “There is no threat there. No, it is Biden who poses a threat for democracy, because he is incompetent: he has no idea what he is doing,” he argued.

Likewise, he once again blamed the current Administration for the economic failures, emphasizing that Biden inherited “the best economy in the history” of the country, but he blew it up “in pieces”.

At the same time, the former president, who already announced his plans to run for the presidency last November, reiterated his previous messages that EU is now in “a very dangerous position” and is “in serious decline”. “We are run by a desperate person, but we will win in 2024 to make America great again,” she asserted.

On the other hand, Trump said that he will no longer call former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who was his rival in the 2016 elections, “corrupt”, and from now on he will label Biden that way. “I am going to remove the corrupted name so that we can use the name of Joe Biden, who will be known by this nickname,” he stated. And he added that in the history of American politics “There has never been anyone more corrupt and dishonest” than the current president.