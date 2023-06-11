Home » Trump suspects “political contract killing” after indictment
by admin
After the publication of the indictment against Donald Trump in the affair of secret government documents, the former US President is combative. During a campaign appearance in Columbus, Georgia, Trump called the charges “ridiculous”, baseless and one of the most horrific abuses of power in US history. “This is a political contract assassination,” the Republican presidential candidate ranted. US President Joe Biden is trying to “jail his leading political competitor,” Trump claimed, announcing: “We will fight it like no one has fought before.”

