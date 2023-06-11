Trump suspects “political contract killing” after indictment

After the publication of the indictment against Donald Trump in the affair of secret government documents, the former US President is combative. During a campaign appearance in Columbus, Georgia, Trump called the charges “ridiculous”, baseless and one of the most horrific abuses of power in US history. “This is a political contract assassination,” the Republican presidential candidate ranted. US President Joe Biden is trying to “jail his leading political competitor,” Trump claimed, announcing: “We will fight it like no one has fought before.”