Tsinghua University Sends Changsha’s First College Entrance Examination Admission Notice

Changsha, July 16th – Tsinghua University has sent out its first college entrance examination admission notice to Liu Jiayu, a graduate of Yali Middle School. This marks the beginning of the one-month delivery of admission notices for the 2023 college entrance examination in the city.

Liu Jiayu, who participated in the 37th China Mathematical Olympiad (CMO) in 2021 and ranked 14th in the country, was recommended to Tsinghua University in advance. In the 63rd International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO) held in Oslo, Norway in 2022, Liu Jiayu and his Chinese national team teammates achieved full marks and won the first place in the group total score, setting a record for the national team.

Liu Jiayu’s father, Liu Zhaowei, proudly announced that his son has been admitted to the computer experiment class of the Institute of Interdisciplinary Information at Tsinghua University. Liu Jiayu, with his height of 1.83 meters and his wide range of hobbies including basketball, football, and volleyball, has always found interest in mathematics learning. His father believes that participating in Mathematical Olympiads has not only enhanced his son’s thinking abilities but also instilled in him a spirit of perseverance, resilience, and the ability to withstand setbacks.

To ensure the smooth delivery of admission notices for the college entrance examination, Hunan Post has carefully arranged and deployed its special delivery plan, strictly following the requirements of the State Post Group. They have established a “green channel” for the delivery of admission notices and are committed to achieving 100% accurate delivery to candidates.

Candidates receiving their admission letters are reminded to prepare their admission ticket or ID card for identification. If an examinee is unable to collect the notice on their own, the recipient must provide their ID card and the examinee’s admission ticket for receipt.

This year, Tsinghua University has taken the lead in sending out college entrance examination admission notices in Changsha. It is expected that more students will receive their admission letters in the coming weeks, marking the beginning of an exciting new chapter in their academic pursuits.

