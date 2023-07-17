ASEAN Stands Strong, Rejects Divisions, and Prioritizes Unity and Development

Xinhua News Agency, Jakarta – The 56th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and its associated meetings were recently held in Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia. The participating nations reiterated their commitment to regional economic integration, emphasized the importance of maintaining regional peace and stability, and stressed the need for ASEAN to remain united and independent, not aligning itself with any specific country.

ASEAN officials and scholars consistently advocate for the principles of independence, openness, tolerance, and a focus on economic cooperation. With China being the largest trading partner for ASEAN and vice versa, they believe that both sides should further strengthen their collaboration, expecting even more progress in their comprehensive strategic partnership.

Indonesia, as the rotating chair of ASEAN, hosted various multilateral and bilateral activities during the Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, including the China-ASEAN (10+1) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, the ASEAN Plus China, Japan, and South Korea (10+3) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, and the East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers’ Meeting.

In a joint communiqué released after the meeting, ASEAN Foreign Ministers highlighted the importance of the ASEAN Indo-Pacific Outlook as a means to promote regional security, stability, and prosperity. They aspire for an inclusive, participatory, and collaborative community.

Indonesian President Widodo expressed that ASEAN possesses substantial advantages in terms of population and resources, which creates great potential for economic growth. He called for strengthened cooperation with all relevant parties to foster a path of mutual benefit and win-win outcomes.

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno stressed that long-term peace, stability, and prosperity in the ASEAN region depend on an inclusive regional architecture. She emphasized the need for ASEAN to maintain its unity and set an example for regional cooperation.

The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (RCEP), which came into effect for the 10 ASEAN countries and 15 signatory nations (including China, Australia, Japan, South Korea, and New Zealand) in June this year, has led to a significant increase in exports for many ASEAN countries. A study by the Philippine Development Institute projected that joining RCEP could enhance the Philippines’ economic output by approximately 2%.

Lili Young Ying, Chief Consultant for Southeast Asia at the Institute of ASEAN and East Asia Economic Research in Indonesia, regards the RCEP’s full implementation as a vivid example of ASEAN’s constant expansion of cooperation, commitment to open trade, and promotion of economic integration. ASEAN’s inclusive approach allows member states to pursue diverse partnerships, resulting in the continuous vitality and cohesiveness of ASEAN as a whole.

US media reports have suggested that American officials, in their discussions with ASEAN counterparts, frequently attempted to sow discord between ASEAN and China. However, during the meetings, ASEAN representatives emphasized that their countries have no intentions of aligning themselves with any specific nation and will maintain ASEAN’s central role. The joint communiqué also underscored ASEAN’s principle of non-alignment.

President Widodo stated that ASEAN must not become a playground for geopolitical games or act as an agent for any country. He advocated for ASEAN’s commitment to upholding international law, strengthening unity, and preserving regional peace and stability.

Foreign Minister Retno emphasized that the ASEAN region should not become another battlefield. She stressed that ASEAN countries should not only contribute to economic growth but also play a role in promoting peace.

Veronica Saraswati, a researcher at the Indonesian Center for International Strategic Studies, believes that the recent series of military deployments in the ASEAN region and the formation of exclusive alliances pose challenges to ASEAN’s centrality. She argues that Western countries’ intentions are to divide ASEAN rather than maintain its stability. Saraswati suggests that ASEAN needs to reduce its reliance on Western nations in defense and politics.

Lily Young Ying recently wrote an article for the World Newspaper Syndicate website, highlighting the unfairness and shortsightedness of urging ASEAN countries to “decouple” from China. Such decoupling would not only undermine trade and economic development within ASEAN but also exacerbate political instability across the region.

This year commemorates the 20th anniversary of China‘s accession to the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia. Over the past two decades, China and ASEAN have actively implemented the treaty’s principles, expanded mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields, and successfully built a foundation of long-term good neighborly friendship, common development, and prosperity.

As neighbors and partners, China and ASEAN have achieved fruitful economic and trade cooperation. They continue to be each other’s largest trading partners. In 2022, the total value of bilateral trade is expected to reach 6.52 trillion yuan, reflecting a 15% year-on-year increase. China is also the main source of investment in many ASEAN countries, with investment levels steadily rising. ASEAN’s investment in China has also seen a high growth rate, with an 8.2% year-on-year increase in 2022.

ASEAN officials and scholars express their hopes for the comprehensive strategic partnership between ASEAN and China to continue progressing and achieve new milestones.

Vivian Balakrishnan, Singapore’s Foreign Minister, mentioned that the joint efforts in constructing the Belt and Road Initiative have brought tangible benefits to both ASEAN and China. He expressed Singapore’s desire for enhanced mutual trust between China and ASEAN, resulting in the promotion of stability and prosperity. Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son pledged Vietnam’s commitment to further developing the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership with China, thereby expanding exports to China.

Weng Shijie, Chairman of Malaysia’s New Asian Strategic Research Center and former Minister of Communications, believes that China and ASEAN should prioritize cooperation in the digital economy, green low-carbon economy, and blue ocean economy. This strategic focus would enable joint efforts in promoting sustainable economic development.

As ASEAN reiterates its commitment to unity, independence, and inclusive regional cooperation, it looks forward to further progress and achievements in its partnership with China.

