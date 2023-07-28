Home » A Russian missile hit a residential building in Dnipro, Ukraine: 3 injured – Corriere TV
World

A Russian missile hit a residential building in Dnipro, Ukraine: 3 injured – Corriere TV

by admin
A Russian missile hit a residential building in Dnipro, Ukraine: 3 injured – Corriere TV

Zelensky swears vengeance on Russia and specifies: “A secret service office is also hit”

A Russian missile hit this evening, July 28, a residential building in Dnipro in east-central Ukraine. The toll so far is three wounded, as Ukrainian Interior Minister Igor Klymenko wrote on Telegram. Rescuers are on site. In a message on Twitter, Ukrainian President Zelensky promised revenge and specified that, together with the apartment building, a branch of the SBU, the Ukrainian secret services, was also hit.

July 28, 2023 – Updated July 28, 2023, 10:08 PM

© breaking latest news

See also  Mariupol militiamen accuse Russian invaders: "They use chemical weapons"

You may also like

Interview with Yolanda Díaz: “With the defeat of...

Tragedy Strikes as Death Toll Reaches 27 in...

Miljan Čolović was arrested for sexual harassment Sport

Migrants abandoned in the desert by the Tunisian...

the viral VIDEO on social networks

Pope Francis Urges Young People to Trust in...

Ukraine, the enemy October and the continuous need...

Melting Ice Reveals Body of Missing German Climber...

Udinese – Tomorrow the last match will be...

the number of sites is growing and more....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy