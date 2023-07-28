A Russian missile hit a residential building in Dnipro, Ukraine: 3 injured – Corriere TV

Zelensky swears vengeance on Russia and specifies: “A secret service office is also hit”

A Russian missile hit this evening, July 28, a residential building in Dnipro in east-central Ukraine. The toll so far is three wounded, as Ukrainian Interior Minister Igor Klymenko wrote on Telegram. Rescuers are on site. In a message on Twitter, Ukrainian President Zelensky promised revenge and specified that, together with the apartment building, a branch of the SBU, the Ukrainian secret services, was also hit.

July 28, 2023 – Updated July 28, 2023, 10:08 PM

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

