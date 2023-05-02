TSJE files criminal complaint for acts of violence

For the punishable acts against the security of people’s coexistence, the Superior Court of Electoral Justice, filed a criminal complaint with the Public Ministry on Tuesday.

Through social networks, the institution explained that the document presented is also for disturbance of public peace, apology for crime. He added that these are punishable acts against the constitutionality of the State and the electoral system.

In addition, the TSJE refers that with this type of action that occurred on Sunday night, it is an impediment to the elections, a situation that leads to a punishable act against and a coercion against constitutional bodies, against an unnamed person.

On Sunday night, in front of the headquarters of the Superior Court of Electoral Justice, supporters of Paraguayan Cubas, candidate for the presidency for the National Crusade, gathered to file a complaint about an alleged fraud in the counting of votes.

This situation generated a response from the forces of order who confronted the people who demonstrated in the aforementioned place.