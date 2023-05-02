TSJE prepares a list of non-voters who must pay a fine of a minimum wage

The Superior Court of Electoral Justice (TSJE) is designing the list of citizens who did not vote, according to Minister Jorge Bogarín at a press conference, noting that the mechanism for payment of the regulated fine last Thursday is still being debated. for the general elections that took place last Sunday.

“Payment outlets are going to be enabled and that happens through a job of the Administrative Directorate. You are given a list that takes time to prepare, you have to cross-check the people who voted and did not vote, it is delivered to the electoral prosecutor and he presents the action before the electoral judge of that constituency and there all the people who have not voted , they will have the possibility of presenting the justification for their absence, ”explained the highest authority of the Electoral Justice.

All people who have not voted may present a justification and if this is accepted by the judge, they will be exonerated from the fine, confirmed Bogarín and pointed out that people considered “excepted” will be exempt from paying the penalty, which amounts to a minimum wage, equivalent to G. 98,000.

“The collection points will be duly informed, the most agile system is being sought,” he expressed and clarified that this list of non-voters will not be an open list, this with the aim of committing a constitutional injury against citizens.

From the Electoral Justice they highlighted the high level of participation, since more than 3 million people went to vote on April 30, they also recognized the work of the entire TSJE team, which had to face the fact that there were fewer voting machines than expected, due to the large number of machines that were lost in the fire on September 29.

“We had 16,000 machines to cover training, dissemination, table machines and contingency machines, there has been a gigantic job and in this sense it has had to be agreed with the representatives of the political parties to reach a number of 400 voters per table “, he pointed.

For the next elections, increasing the number of machines and reducing the number of voters per table will be aspects that the TSJE must improve, since one of the main difficulties last election day was the delay in the lines to enter the room. dark, explained the minister.

“A lot has been gained in transparency, I want to highlight the speed of the Transmission of Preliminary Electoral Results (TREP) both in the internal ones and now, before 8:00 p.m. we already had close to 100% of the polling stations counted, that brought a lot of credibility ”, said Bogarin.