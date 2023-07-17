Petro, traveler and unpunctual

On the other hand, President Petro’s tardiness has already exceeded the limits, this trait has become recurring and therefore annoys opinion. A harmful behavior that shows contempt for the time of those who are affected, this week it was the turn of the inhabitants of San Andrés who met to learn about the transcendental ruling of the International Court in The Hague and although President Petro himself had announced his presence in the archipelago that day did not arrive; The Raizales intended to explore ways to move the island forward, which is currently experiencing its worst days, due to the drop in tourism due to the bankruptcy of low-cost airlines. But his changes in the agenda are not isolated, he had previously failed the Asobancaria summit, the possession of magistrates of the Supreme and Constitutional Courts, he also left the inhabitants of Chocó waiting 5 hours and he did not keep the appointment with the National Youth Council, except for the military promotion ceremony, or other events where the presidential figure is required to achieve meetings with sectors that seek solutions to different crises, adapt viable, sustainable and achievable public policies. However, Petro seems to give a damn what they say and it is not just a lack of courtesy or rudeness, this creates discomfort and offends those who wait, denotes arrogance, arrogance and even negligence. Some say that the president does not like to get up early, others that he does not know how to calculate the times, pure cart, it is time for him to understand that his position is to work 24/7 for the country and its people, that if he wanted to sleep or live more relaxed shouldn’t have breathed. President, the country is blown away by your non-compliance and lateness, seriously, it is a disrespect that people do not deserve, something that you must correct because it is also affecting you, it is one of the ingredients that has encouraged the decline in your popularity.