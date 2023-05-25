Tsunami threat ruled out after 6.6 earthquake on the Caribbean Coast

Colombians had a busy night due to a strong earthquake that shook several areas of the country. According to the Colombian Geological Service, around 10:05 at night, an earthquake of magnitude 6.6 with a depth of 10 km was recorded in the Panama-Colombia border region. .

According to the institute, the epicenter was in the Caribbean Sea, 41 kilometers from Acandí, Chocó.

#SismosColombiaSGC Seismic Event – Bulletin Updated 1, 2023-05-24, 22:05 local time Magnitude 6.6, Shallow Depth (Less than 30 km), Caribbean Sea Did you feel this earthquake? report it #NewsInDevelopment #Shaking pic.twitter.com/N2ZVfKLil0 – Colombian Geological Service (@sgcol) May 25, 2023

The earthquake has been felt most strongly in Necoclí and Arboletes, in Urabá, Antioquia, which are the closest towns to the place of the epicenter, although it has also been felt in other departments in the north and northeast of the country.

Through social networks, citizens reported that they felt the earthquake with greater force in Medellín, Bucaramanga, Montería and Envigado. Other users indicated that in some areas of Bogotá it was perceived slightly.

I just arrived in Montería and I tell you that it trembled, we all stood still waiting and the lamp in the restaurant where I am began to turn. It felt strong. pic.twitter.com/IRJu5TCIKI — @YoyitoMarulanda (@YoyitoMaruland1) May 25, 2023

Minutes later, the SGC again reported another telluric movement, this time of magnitude 4.1.

In total there were four tremors in less than an hour, which according to preliminary information left some affectations in the houses in the corregimiento of Capurganá, Chocó

The Administrative Department of Disaster Risk Management in Medellín indicated that together with the Official Fire Department, they are attentive to emergencies that may arise due to the earthquake episode. “Remember to report to the Single Line 123”.

For its part, the National Unit for Disaster Risk Management stated that in accordance with the General Maritime and Port Directorate (Dimar) there is no tsunami threat for the Colombian Caribbean coast.

In accordance with @Dimarcolombia there is no threat of #tsunami for the Colombian Caribbean Coast after #earthquake of magnitude 6.6 and depth 10 km in the Panama-Colombia border region. #SNDATColombia pic.twitter.com/MT5U57VdJD — UNGRD🇨🇴 (@UNGRD) May 25, 2023

In Panama, according to the National Civil Protection System (Sinaproc), the earthquake was felt in the jungle region of Darién, in the metropolitan area of ​​Panama City, in the province of Panama Oeste, next to the country’s capital, and in the indigenous region of Guna Yala, in the Caribbean.

However, “there are no reports of damages,” added Sinaproc on its Twitter account.

Users of that social network recorded the strong movement of land through various videos on both sides of the border.