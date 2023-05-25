Brighton in the Europa League, what a party in the locker room: De Zerbi unleashed! VIDEO

8
The Premier League has announced the names of the nominees for the ‘Manager of the season’, the prize awarded to the best manager of the year in England. Among these is Roberto De Zerbi of Brighton, who could become the third Italian to win the accolade. Also in the running is Pep Guardiola, who chases a legend in the roll of honor: here are all this year’s candidates and the winners since the award existed
MANAGER OF THE YEAR, THE CANDIDATES
- Through its official channels the Premier League unveiled the names of the nominees for the manager of the yearrecognition attributed to best manager in the English league
- To contend for theManager of the Season‘, now in its 30th edition, will be you are coaches
- Between them also an Italian, while the absence of Manchester United’s Ten Hag stands out
That’s who I am
See also Bet won!Manchester United fought to win the crucial battle, the Premier League fourth place is getting more intense – yqqlm