Turn your WhatsApp into Mario Bros mode. How to do it? – Newspaper The Hour

After the worldwide success of the latest film by Mario Bros premiered on April 5, 2023, several users of WhatsApp They have made the decision to replace the original logo with the characters from the film.

With the advancement of technology and the development of the applications now it is possible to replace the logo of any application that is developed in Android.

Steps

The first action to achieve this objective should be downloaded in Play Store the application of Nova Launcher. Then it will be due enter the application and determine the style of screen settings that is required in the cell phone.

In order to continue with the procedure, it is necessary that an image from the series is downloaded from the search engine used, preferably the image has to be in PNG format to improve your appearance.

After obtaining the image, you must press logo WhatsApp for a few seconds until the icon appears among the options. a pencil.

By clicking on the aforementioned icon, the screen will open where the name change and the original WhatsApp icon, click on the icon and access to applications.

Already in the option, enter images and choose the downloaded photo from the series of Mario Super Run, click accept, change the size and that’s it. The WhatsApp icon was replaced. (VAB)