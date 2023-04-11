The deputy of Nuevas Ideas, Alexia Rivas, remarked that thanks to the efforts of the Government, now those who rule are the authorities and not the criminals, as they did in past administrations.

The legislator responded on social networks to the question: How in El Salvador do they manage to get the prisoners to behave so docilely? To which Rivas wrote: “It is achieved when there is a State that works, and when the authorities are in charge, not the criminals.”

Thanks to the security measures implemented, more than 66,000 gang members have been captured. Since President Nayib Bukele assumed his command, a total of 341 days have been recorded without homicides in the country, which has positioned itself as an international benchmark in terms of security.