Turns the emergency room upside down, 23-year-old arrested – News

He entered the emergency room because he needed treatment and when he was asked to wait he turned the medical room of the ‘Compagna’ hospital in Corigliano upside down after attacking the doctor on duty and the nurses present. A young man, aged 23, was arrested and placed under house arrest by the Carabinieri of the Corigliano Rossano Territorial Department for damage, injury and resistance to a public official. The medical staff found themselves faced with the young man who, in an evident state of agitation, destroyed computers, doors and various furnishings. The young man also attacked a policeman.



