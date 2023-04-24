‘Tuto’ López for denouncing mistreatment of his ‘ex’

As a result of the complaint of violence that he received against him by his ex-partner, the accordion player Augusto Carlos ‘Tuto’ López Barrios, stepped forward to disqualify the facts and pointed out that the “degrading media spectacle has an economic background.”

For the accordion player, 2020 youth vallenato king and musical partner of Iván Villazón, the complaint only seeks to affect his professional growth.

“My reputation, my good name, that of my parents, my family, cannot be trampled on in such a vile and scoundrel way in which they are doing it, and I cannot omit to report that all this degrading media spectacle has an economic background that seeks to affect me in my musical and professional aspirations, even more, now that the Vallenato Festival is just approaching, an event in which I am registered to participate”, he stated.

He added that he wishes to continue his participation in the Vallenata Legend Festival where the crown of Rey Vallenato 2023 will be disputed.

“I leave in the hands of the directives of the Vallenato Festival Foundation, at their sole discretion, the decision to allow me to continue with my aspirations as a contestant in the Professional Accordion category, because at no time do I want and claim that an isolated, embarrassing event , manipulated and misrepresented, affects my aspirations”, he pointed out.

The artist preferred not to provide further details about what happened with his ex-partner, since he prefers to wait for the results of the authorities.

THE COMPLAINT

The complaint in the Prosecutor’s Office was filed by his ex-partner María Inés Cuello Canales for the crime of attempted femicide.

According to the complaint, on January 1st the accordion player arrived at her home in the municipality of La Paz in an apparent state of alcoholism with the excuse of talking to her. However, when accessing the conversation and going to where the accordion player had his vehicle parked, she was mistreated by the artist.

María Inés Cuello suffered injuries to her face and lower limbs.