Dušan Vlahović entered in the 90th minute for Juventus | Sport

Dušan Vlahović almost “broke the wall” against Napoli, but Juventus’ problems continued.

Izvor: TV Arena sport/Screenshot

Serbian striker Dušan Vlahović sat on the bench until stoppage time in the match between Juventus and Napoli. Finally, Allegri introduced him in the 90th minute and after just a few seconds Vlahović scored a goal, thus proving that his coach was wrong, but unfortunately – the assistant Federico Chiesa missed the ball by a hair’s breadth. Given that just ten minutes later Di Maria’s goal was disallowed due to a foul in the early phase of the attack, the fans of the “old lady” were already desperate about what was happening to them, but that was only the beginning because everything was spiced up by Đakomo Raspadori.

In the 93rd minute, Napoli’s reserve striker took advantage of a big mistake in the defense of Juventus and brought victory to the club from the south of Italy (1:0) with which they practically secured the title of champion. With seven rounds to go, they have 17 “excess” points compared to the first runner-up, Lazio, and it is clear that the “crowning” is close.

The problem for Juventus is that they have lost three consecutive times, and even with the 15 points that the Italian Football Association “returned” to them, they are still not sure if they will participate in next year’s Champions League. From the second to the sixth place, the difference is only seven points, so it is clear what will be the main topic after Napoli officially lifts the championship cup.

If they want to be in the Champions League, Juventus will also need Dusan Vlahovic, who has been without a goal for two months in Serie A. It is clear that he is out of shape and his confidence is at an all-time low, but Max Allegri’s decision to ” cool down” in the derby against Napoli. Moreover, in just a few seconds, he showed that he was made for such games and that Juventus would be far more dangerous if they had him and not Arkadiusz Milik on the field.