Tutor and guidance teacher, how to identify teachers: Ministry webinar on 21 April

The Ministry of Education of Merit, with a note dated April 17, announces that a webinar will take place on April 21 at 11.30 to which school principals and the directors of the regional school offices are invited to support the sports directors in the phase of identifying teachers to be enroll in the preparatory training (enrollments from 17 April to 2 May) and with the aim of ensuring the provisions of the regulatory provisions on the debut of the tutor and guidance teacher in the academic year 2023/24.

The webinar will be divided into four parts:

• The procedures for identifying tutor and guidance counselors in schools

• The importance and tasks of the tutor and the guidance counselor in the new guidance system

• The training of tutors and guidance counsellors

• Responses to “Requests for clarification” from school principals

The link to access the event:

During the event, the Heads of Departments of the Ministry, the President and the Director General of INDIRE will intervene, providing further clarifications regarding the actions that educational institutions will have to activate to ensure the identification, training and activities relating to tutors and career counsellors.

The Headmasters, if appropriate, may extend the invitation to further interested school personnel.

Tutor teacher requirements

Volunteer teachers who wish to act as tutors and guidance teachers can be selected by the headteacher, provided they participate in the preparatory training.

Furthermore, they must preferably possess the following requirements: be in service with a permanent contract with at least five years of seniority accrued with a permanent or fixed-term contract; have carried out tasks that fall within the functions of the school tutor and guidance teacher (including an instrumental function for guidance, for the fight against early school leaving, within the PCTO); and have demonstrated their willingness to assume the role of tutor and guidance teacher for at least three school years.