On Friday 12 August the motorcycle with his father and the boy on board hit a car and, after falling to the ground, the young man was hit by another car. He is in intensive care at the Regina Margherita in Turin

MONTJOVET. The 12-year-old Aostano injured in a road accident in Montjovet on Thursday 12 August along state road 26 is in intensive care at the Regina Margherita hospital in Turin. He is intubated and the prognosis is reserved. His conditions are defined as very serious by the doctors due to the head trauma he reported. The accident occurred around 1pm. The boy, wearing a helmet, was traveling on his father’s motorbike. The motorbike would have hit the car in front and the boy would have fallen to the ground and then he would have been hit by another car coming from the opposite direction. Rescued by 118, the twelve-year-old was transported by helicopter to the Parini hospital in Aosta. After hospitalization, the doctors decided to transfer them by helicopter to Turin. Unscathed the father and the occupants of the cars involved.