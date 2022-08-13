Home News Twelve-year-old from Aosta invested in a motorcycle in Montjovet seriously in hospital
News

Twelve-year-old from Aosta invested in a motorcycle in Montjovet seriously in hospital

by admin
Twelve-year-old from Aosta invested in a motorcycle in Montjovet seriously in hospital

On Friday 12 August the motorcycle with his father and the boy on board hit a car and, after falling to the ground, the young man was hit by another car. He is in intensive care at the Regina Margherita in Turin

MONTJOVET. The 12-year-old Aostano injured in a road accident in Montjovet on Thursday 12 August along state road 26 is in intensive care at the Regina Margherita hospital in Turin. He is intubated and the prognosis is reserved. His conditions are defined as very serious by the doctors due to the head trauma he reported. The accident occurred around 1pm. The boy, wearing a helmet, was traveling on his father’s motorbike. The motorbike would have hit the car in front and the boy would have fallen to the ground and then he would have been hit by another car coming from the opposite direction. Rescued by 118, the twelve-year-old was transported by helicopter to the Parini hospital in Aosta. After hospitalization, the doctors decided to transfer them by helicopter to Turin. Unscathed the father and the occupants of the cars involved.

Unlimited access to all site content

3 months for € 1, then € 2.99 per month for 3 months

Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

See also  Verona, nobody wants to host the presentation of Berizzi's book on the far right of La Scala

You may also like

Long bridge of Ferragosto, queues on all roads

Single check, from 2023 it will be automatic...

University, Minister Mass: “The number remains closed to...

High temperature red warning this afternoon, the highest...

Stromboli after the storm, the sea is invaded...

Beijing will speed up the construction of rehabilitation...

Emotion in the church of San Vito: the...

Hainan: Improve prevention and control measures for stranded...

Milan, the capital of fines (102 million), followed...

Concentrate on the Golden Autumn and Bravely Take...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy