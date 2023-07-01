Twitter implements temporary tweet reading measures

Twitter implements time limits on its platform to combat data manipulation and extraction.

Twitter has announced a new update to its platform that sets temporary limits on the number of posts users can read per day. This measure is intended to address the increasing levels of data mining and system manipulation that have recently been detected on the social network.

Recently, Twitter users have noticed a “Quota Limit Exceeded” message when trying to interact with content, which has raised questions and speculation about the reasons behind this restriction.

To provide clarity on this matter, Elon Musk, the well-known businessman and CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, spoke about it in a series of tweets explaining the limitations imposed by Twitter and its justification to combat manipulation and excessive use of data in the Internet. platform.

According to Musk, verified accounts, meaning those that have been authenticated and have a blue checkmark next to their name, are limited to reading a maximum of 6,000 posts per day. This has been put in place to prevent verified accounts from being used to spread content and manipulate information on a large scale.

Additionally, unverified accounts face similar restrictions, with a limit of 600 posts per day, while new unverified accounts face an even stricter limit, with just 300 posts per day. These limitations seek to prevent the abuse of newly created accounts and curb spam behavior on the platform.

“To address the extreme levels of data mining and system manipulation, we have applied the following time limits:

Verified accounts are limited to reading 6,000 posts per day

Unverified accounts at 600 posts/day

New unverified accounts at 300/day.”

