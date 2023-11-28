Home » Two bodies were found in the mountainous area of ​​Bodrum
Two bodies were found in the mountainous area of ​​Bodrum

The bodies of a girl and a woman were found wrapped in a sheet in the mountainous area of ​​Bodrum district of Muğla.

Yaşar ANTER

Published: 19:08 – 28 November 2023 Updated: 20:07 – 28 November 2023

Two bodies, one a child and the other an adult, were found in the mountainous region of İçmeler Locality in Bodrum district of Muğla, upon the notice of the citizens.

One of the bodies was wrapped in a sheet, tied with rope and stuck between rocks; It was noteworthy that the other one was found in the bushes. Search and rescue teams worked in the area.

The bodies of a 15-year-old child and a 40-year-old woman, who were considered to be foreign nationals, were taken to the Bodrum State Hospital morgue for preliminary autopsy. It was stated that an investigation into the incident has been launched.

