Two brothers, ages 4 and 5, drowned in a pool located on a farm in the municipality of La Gloria, south of Cesar.

The little Neymar Jesús and Andrés Mauricio Sanabria were found on Thursday morning by relatives who began their search since Wednesday afternoon when they disappeared.

The children were found in a sewage pool located on the farm. “Family members remove the lifeless bodies of the minors from the pool and put them on a boat and take them along the river to the municipality of Río Viejo, Bolívar, in order to prevent the minors from being taken for legal medicine in Aguachica. ”, reported the National Police.

Apparently the children fell into the pool after an oversight strayed from the farm where their mother was working.