Home News Two brothers drowned in La Gloria
News

Two brothers drowned in La Gloria

by admin
Two brothers drowned in La Gloria

Two brothers, ages 4 and 5, drowned in a pool located on a farm in the municipality of La Gloria, south of Cesar.

The little Neymar Jesús and Andrés Mauricio Sanabria were found on Thursday morning by relatives who began their search since Wednesday afternoon when they disappeared.

The children were found in a sewage pool located on the farm. “Family members remove the lifeless bodies of the minors from the pool and put them on a boat and take them along the river to the municipality of Río Viejo, Bolívar, in order to prevent the minors from being taken for legal medicine in Aguachica. ”, reported the National Police.

Apparently the children fell into the pool after an oversight strayed from the farm where their mother was working.

See also  How to maintain resilience and vitality in 2022 when China's foreign trade volume exceeds US$6 trillion for the first time? |USD|Competitiveness|Import and Export_Sina Technology_Sina.com

You may also like

man hit a dog in elevator in Barranquilla

Baoji Municipal People’s Government Portal County News Zhang...

Great experience in Baby Soccer

The Coachella Festival will continue to be presented...

On the eve of the Spring Festival, Xi...

How do abandoned fishing nets end up on...

Bajo Baudó: women planted 10,000 native trees in...

Chen Fang investigates and inspects Lingshi County’s market...

“Hybrid immunity” against Covid protects more than simple...

Cold air affects central, eastern and southern regions...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy