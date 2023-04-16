Two motorcyclists died in an accident in Aguachica

Two motorcyclists died after colliding with each other in a traffic accident that occurred in the municipality of Aguachica, south of Cesar.

The accident occurred in race 7 with calle 17 in Aguachica. According to the authorities, the crash between the two motorcycles arose at an intersection, for reasons that remain to be determined.

Yair Enrique Pérez Jaimes, 35, and Jhoan Estiven Sánchez Afanador, 21, were taken to the Regional Hospital of the municipality where they later died.

Transit criminalistics personnel inspected the bodies to take them to the Legal Medicine headquarters and begin the investigation of the case.

The victims resided in Aguachica.