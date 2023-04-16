Home » Two motorcyclists died in an accident in Aguachica
News

Two motorcyclists died in an accident in Aguachica

by admin
Two motorcyclists died in an accident in Aguachica

Two motorcyclists died after colliding with each other in a traffic accident that occurred in the municipality of Aguachica, south of Cesar.

The accident occurred in race 7 with calle 17 in Aguachica. According to the authorities, the crash between the two motorcycles arose at an intersection, for reasons that remain to be determined.

Yair Enrique Pérez Jaimes, 35, and Jhoan Estiven Sánchez Afanador, 21, were taken to the Regional Hospital of the municipality where they later died.

Transit criminalistics personnel inspected the bodies to take them to the Legal Medicine headquarters and begin the investigation of the case.
The victims resided in Aguachica.

See also  Coronavirus, in Italy another 7,569 new cases and 36 deaths, positivity rate of 1.69%

You may also like

VfB Günnigfeld victory slips through their hands

Yankees beat Twins with 11 strikeouts from Domingo...

Create a G-20 to mediate in the Russian-Ukrainian...

Draft bill for a Future Financing Act (BMF)

Xinhua Headlines: China and Brazil will work to...

Girl burned in fire struggles between life and...

Doubly in use | News.at

Almost 1,000 hectares burn in the south of...

The odyssey of ‘Jhovanoty’ in Aruba

Mexico: Rebellion in Cherán: The small town that...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy