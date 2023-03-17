With the purpose of guaranteeing the right to vote of ethnic groups and in compliance with the final Agreement for the termination of the conflict and the construction of a stable and lasting peace with the FARC-EP, the National Registry of Civil Status will establish in the municipality of Valledupar , Cesar, two new polling stations in indigenous communities, in addition to those created in the territory for the upcoming regional elections.

They will be located at the Tezhumke school, aimed at the indigenous reservation that bears the same name, and at the Nueva Ramalito school in the Atánquez corregimiento.

At the national level, what is projected by the National Registry of Civil Status is to install 28 new polling stations in 13 municipalities in the departments of Nariño, Córdoba, Cauca, Cesar and Casanare, in addition to the 130 positions created for the congressional elections and Presidency of the Republic of 2022.

With the installation of these new polling stations by the National Registry, the ethnic communities that have seats in remote parts of the country and, who previously had to travel by different means and long periods of time to reach a polling station, they will be able to exercise their right to vote more easily and quickly.

MONITORING COMMITTEE

César Acuña, delegate of the Registrar’s Office in Cesar, reported that the second electoral follow-up committee was recently held with the presence of the Governor of Cesar, mayors and control entities to discuss key points on the electoral process on October 29.

Issues were discussed about the promotion of democratic culture, the strengthening of the inclusion of women, and the Valledupar Special Registry Office was highlighted as the only entity that has ethnic bilingualism.

The democratic culture has been promoted in all corners of the country, which is why it has offices in the most remote places in the country, bringing the entity closer to the citizen.

The delegate invited the citizens of Valledupar to go to the four ID registration points located in the Unicentro Shopping Center, Guatapurí, Mayales, Megamall Plaza and offices of the National Registry of Civil Status.

In the municipality of Valledupar, 6,997 citizenship cards have been registered and 40 significant groups have been registered in the department of Cesar.

