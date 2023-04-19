Two years of iMac M1 – unchanged since then | news

The “Spring Loaded” event took place two years ago and Apple was able to present several innovations at once. For example, the AirTags, which had been noticeable in system files for more than a year, finally came onto the market. Apple also presented the iPad Pro with the M1 chip, taking the tablet to a whole new level of performance. The most important changes in the Mac area, on the other hand, affected the iMac, because Apple switched another Mac model series to in-house processors. This was also accompanied by a realignment, which, however, was not yet entirely foreseeable in April 2021.

Small iMac gets bigger

Apple had not updated all iMacs, but only given the model with a small display a successor with a new interior. This was already very well known from the other M1 Macs, the same high performance values ​​applied as well as limitations in the working memory (maximum 16 GB). The display grew from 21.5″ to 24″, the resolution from 4k to 4.5k. The low heat dissipation of the M1 chip also enabled a very thin case, which significantly changed the visual appearance of the device. In addition, different colors have been available since April – this hadn’t been the case since the days of the first knobby iMacs.

Big iMac disappeared a year later

Apple didn’t say a word about the iMac 27″ and left the device in the range. Although the iMac Pro had already come to an end in March 2021, you could still buy the regular, “big” iMac with Intel processors. One year after the end of the iMac Pro was then generally the end of the day with 27″ iMacs, because in March 2022 Apple also said goodbye to this variant.

iMac: Innovations for the WWDC conceivable

So currently you are faced with the situation that there is only one display size on the iMac – but the model has not received any updates for two years. According to the latest rumours, a revision is due around the time of the WWDC. Reports last year said Apple was skipping the M2 and going straight from the M1 to the M3. There was always talk of a possible new edition of the iMac Pro, but Apple doesn’t seem to have any immediate plans in this regard. So for the foreseeable future, there will only be one iMac version to choose from.