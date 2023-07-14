Title: Typhoon “Tali” Expected to Make Landfall in South China, Bringing Relief from Heatwave

Date: July 14, 20XX

Source: CCTV News

According to reports from China Weather Network on their Weibo account (@中国风风网微博), a tropical depression has formed near the Philippines today, marking the potential formation of this year’s No. 4 typhoon, “Tali.” If it strengthens as expected, “Tali” will become the first typhoon to make landfall in South China this year. With curiosity surrounding the characteristics and impact of this typhoon, chief meteorological analyst of China Weather Network, Hu Xiao (@Walle胡晓), will provide an analysis.

The formation of “Tali” comes after a month-long period of typhoon inactivity due to the presence of the subtropical high pressure system in the northwestern Pacific Ocean and the South China Sea. This high pressure system has suppressed convective activities and hindered the necessary conditions for typhoon formation. However, as the subtropical high retreats eastward, the tropical depression near the Philippines has emerged, indicating the beginning of an active typhoon period.

Chief meteorological analyst Hu Xiao explains that “Tali” is expected to move steadily westward, strengthening offshore, and have both positive and negative impacts. The northern part of the South China Sea is most likely to be affected with a gradual progression towards South China.

Currently, the tropical depression is on the verge of crossing the Philippines and entering the northern part of the South China Sea, where the sea temperature is approximately 30°C. The strong monsoon support on the south side and favorable upper-level outflow conditions provide ideal circumstances for the development and intensification of this typhoon. Residents in coastal areas like Guangdong and Hainan are urged to remain alert to the rapid intensification of the typhoon in the coastal waters.

According to the current forecast, “Tali” is projected to make landfall between western Guangdong and the northern coast of Hainan on the 17th of July, becoming the first typhoon to hit China this year, around 20 days later than the usual occurrence. Beyond that, it is anticipated to continue moving westward with the possibility of making landfall in Vietnam. Hu Xiao adds that the existence of a tropical low-pressure system moving northward behind “Tali” may affect the typhoon’s landing time, necessitating further observations.

The impact of “Tali” is expected to intensify next week along the southern coast of China, particularly on Monday and Tuesday. Heavy to torrential rains are predicted in some areas of Guangdong, Hainan, and neighboring regions during this period. The favorable sea temperature conditions have elevated the likelihood of surpassing initial expectations for the typhoon’s development. Residents of western Guangdong and Hainan are advised to be cautious of strong winds and high waves.

On the positive side, the approaching typhoon is likely to bring temporary relief from the scorching heat and humidity prevalent in southern China. Cities like Guangzhou, Shenzhen, and Haikou can expect a two to three-day cooldown starting from Monday and Tuesday, alleviating the heatwave conditions. However, prior to this, South China will experience increasing high temperatures, necessitating precautions against heatstroke. Additionally, as the tropical system affects South China, a low-pressure system or inverted trough will develop on its northern side, bringing rainfall and cooler temperatures to East China, briefly relieving the ongoing hot weather conditions.

Overall, with “Tali” on the horizon, its development and subsequent path will be closely monitored, and appropriate precautions will be taken to ensure the safety of residents in the affected areas.