Formula E, the Maserati lightning. The great challenge of single-seaters

ROME – An important race but also a great celebration full of meanings: for Maserati the Formula E Hankook Rome E-Prix 2023, scheduled for Saturday 15 and Sunday 16 July, represents the return to an open-wheel single-seater world championship on the Italian soil 66 years after the last time. A demonstration of strength and values ​​for the home fans of the Trident, but also for all motorsport enthusiasts, who in the Modena headquarters, regardless of the final result, feel it is fundamental for the relaunch and growth of the brand ready to say goodbye to heat engines by the end of the decade.

Drivers Maximilian Günther and Edoardo Mortara will take to the track at the wheel of the Tipo Folgore GEN3 single-seaters with the intention of overturning an unsatisfactory ranking which currently sees, with four races to go, Maserati in sixth place in the Constructors’ Championship with 95 points, while in the Drivers’ Championship Maximilian Günther occupies seventh place with 78 points.

After the great performances in the events in Berlin and Jakarta, with two podiums scored and the historic victory in Indonesia, and the last points conquered in the Portland E-Prix, there is certainly no lack of optimism.

“We are reaching the end of Season 9, it has been a long season and with 141 points on the line it is still all to play for. We are a team of fighters and Edo and Max are in perfect shape. We feel rested, motivated and ready to give our all. We will remain true to our approach and will exploit every opportunity to maximize every result and re-enter the top-5 of the Constructors’ Championship,” said James Rossiter, Team Principal of Maserati MSG Racing in recent days.

The watchword that guides the entire team’s efforts is “Folgore”: that is, a “flash”, symbol of future Maserati production, which gives its name not only to the very fast racing battery-powered car, marked by the blue livery with the tricolor on the Trident, but which also identifies the Maserati full-electric range made up of the GranTursimo Folgore and the Grecale Folgore. They are the first electric cars with the House’s license plate, available in dealerships by the end of the year, and they inherit many technologies from the Tipo Folgore GEN3: including part of the management software and various ultra-lightweight solutions in the structure.

They too have that racing DNA that inextricably links every model produced in Modena to the Tipo 26: the first racing car with which the founder Alfieri Maserati made his debut in 1956 at the Targa Florio, conquering the podium in its class (up to 1.5 litres). . This was followed by countless cars that wrote history with their many successes on the racetracks as godmothers to the brand’s contemporary road models. Among the latest is the MC12 capable of winning 22 races from 2004 to 2010 with 3 victories in the 24 Hours of Spa and 14 world titles in the Constructors’ Championships, Drivers’ Championships and Teams’ Championships in the FIA ​​GT. Now it’s the turn of the Tipo Folgore GEN3, destined to shake up the GranTursimo Folgore and the Grecale Folgore. Get ready for lightning.

