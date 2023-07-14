Experience the Latest Technological Innovations with Honor Watch 4, Honor Magic V2, and Honor MagicPad: Now Available on JD.com!

Honor Unveils New Products at Product Launch Conference, Available on JD.com

On July 12th, Honor held a highly anticipated new product launch conference, announcing the release of several exciting new technology products. To cater to the needs of consumers, JD.com, one of the largest e-commerce platforms in China, has also made these products available for purchase at competitive prices. The lineup includes the Honor Magic V2, Honor MagicPad 13, and Honor Watch 4, with prices starting at 8,999 yuan, 2,999 yuan, and 999 yuan respectively.

One of the highlights of the conference was the introduction of the Honor Magic V2, the latest folding screen mobile phone by Honor. The device boasts a breakthrough in terms of weight and thickness, weighing only 231 grams and measuring a mere 9.9 mm in thickness. This makes it incredibly lightweight and portable, providing users with a comfortable and convenient experience. The Honor Magic V2 also features the Qinghai Lake dual battery, ensuring a long battery life to support various activities such as gaming, watching movies, and office work. Additionally, the phone incorporates the Honor Cicada Wing liquid cooling system, which enhances heat dissipation and keeps the device cool even during multitasking. Powered by the second-generation Snapdragon 8 leading-edge processor, the Honor Magic V2 delivers exceptional performance. It also offers innovative features such as parallel space and dual-screen handwriting, enriching the technological experience for users. Buyers on JD.com can take advantage of various services and discounts, including trade-in subsidies, 180-day replacement without repair, presale of Honor laptops, and a limited gift of a 50 yuan E-card for reviews.

Alongside the Honor Magic V2, Honor also unveiled the Honor MagicPad, a new addition to the Magic family. This product’s main focus is on improving office productivity. It impresses with its real-time recording and synchronous conversion technology, which addresses the challenges of inconvenient and incomplete content recording. The Honor MagicPad features a 13-inch 2.8K ultra-high-definition eye protection screen, promoting healthier and more efficient use of technology products. Utilizing the Honor Magic-Pencil 3, consumers can enjoy a smooth and seamless writing experience. JD.com offers a discount of 100 yuan for the first sale of the Honor MagicPad, along with interest-free installments for 12 installments and free AM33 earphones worth 69 yuan.

Another exciting announcement at the conference was the release of the Honor Watch 4. This smartwatch comes with a dual-standby function, allowing users to enjoy the convenience of “dual card dual standby.” The innovative “1+Card 2+App Message” feature ensures that users never miss important messages, enhancing office efficiency. The Honor Watch 4 sets itself apart by offering an impressive battery life of up to 10 days, thanks to the unique three-core architecture of “one master and two associations.” This longevity places it among the top eSIM watches in terms of battery life. Additionally, the Honor Watch 4 supports various health monitoring features such as heart rate, blood oxygen, sleep, and stress detection, providing users with comprehensive insights into their physical well-being.

JD.com has been working closely with Honor to launch innovative technology products, transforming the smart lives of countless consumers. The pre-sale for Honor’s new products has already begun on JD.com. Interested customers are encouraged to visit the platform and experience the exciting possibilities of these new products.

