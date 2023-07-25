Call for Participation in Health and Well-being Expo: Promote your actions and therapies at the upcoming event!

Health and Well-being Expo Calling for Participants in Misiones

July 25, 2023 – 12:28 pm

The Undersecretary of Support and Logistics of the Ministry of Public Health of Misiones has announced an open call for participation in the Health and Well-being Expo. The expo aims to bring together various individuals and organizations that promote health and wellness actions, alternative therapies, physical and recreational activities.

Interested individuals and organizations are encouraged to submit their proposals and register for the expo by sending an email to mspbienestar@gmail.com. The deadline for submission is August 4, 2023.

The Health and Well-being Expo is scheduled to take place on September 16, 2023, in the IV section of the Posadas waterfront. The event will be held in the teatrino area and will run from 4 to 7 p.m.

This expo provides a platform for individuals and organizations to showcase their health and wellness-related initiatives, products, services, and practices. It aims to create a collaborative environment where attendees can learn about different approaches to maintaining and improving their health and well-being.

The Ministry of Public Health of Misiones encourages participants to bring innovative ideas, products, and activities to engage and educate attendees. The expo offers a unique opportunity for individuals and organizations to network, share knowledge, and raise awareness about the importance of health and well-being in the community.

For further inquiries and to submit proposals, please contact mspbienestar@gmail.com. Don’t miss the chance to be a part of this exciting Health and Well-being Expo in Misiones.