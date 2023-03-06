The United Arab Emirates President’s Cup played the quarter-finals on Monday. Shabab Al-Ahli FC saw its course stopped before Al Ain FC.

Between Shabab Al-Ahli FC and Al Ain FC, the meeting is often electric. But for this quarter-final, only Laba Kodjo Fodoh triumphed and shone. From the 7th minute, Mathias Palacios receives a nice pass from Togolese Laba Kodjo and opens the scoring. Led, the locals try to react but fail to restore parity. We will wait until the 80th minute to see the providential man of Al Ain FC, Laba Kodjo Fodoh make the break on penalty.

The game ended with Al Ain FC beating Shabab Al-Ahli FC 2-0. The former RS ​​Berkane striker offers his team the semi-final ticket.