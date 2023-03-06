Four US citizens they were kidnapped Friday March 3 shortly after crossing the border into Mexico, near the city of Matamoros. The four had entered the country aboard a white minivan with North Carolina license plates, which was hit by bullets fired by some men who then kidnapped them. The FBI, which is investigating the kidnapping together with Mexican law enforcement, said in a statement that “all four Americans were made into a vehicle and taken from the scene by armed men.”

The FBI has also asked citizens for any kind of help and information that would allow the release of the four kidnapped people or the capture of the alleged perpetrators, offering a reward of 50,000 dollars. Meanwhile, the US consulate in Matamoros has issued a warning reminding US citizens that that area of ​​Mexico is defined as “level 4 danger”, the highest alert index set by the US State Department.