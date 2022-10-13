Xinhua News Agency, Xining, October 13th Title: The construction of the national park makes the “China Water Tower” stronger and richer

Xinhua News Agency reporters Lu Xueli and Li Zhanyi

The source of the Three Rivers reproduces the beauty of Qianhu Lake, the total amount of water resources has increased significantly, the habitat of wild animals has been significantly improved, and the biodiversity has been significantly enhanced… The reporter recently learned from the Sanjiangyuan National Park Administration that since the establishment of the national park a year ago, Sanjiangyuan has become an important national park. The ecological safety barrier has been further built, and the “China Water Tower” has become more sturdy and abundant.

The source area of ​​the Three Rivers in Qinghai is the source of the Yangtze River, the Yellow River and the Lancang River. It is known as the “Chinese Water Tower” and is an extremely important part of the ecological security barrier in China and the world. It has an irreplaceable ecological strategic position.

One year after its official establishment, Sanjiangyuan National Park has further optimized and improved the national park planning, construction and management policy system, and promoted Sanjiangyuan National Park into a new stage of high-quality development. Tian Junliang, deputy director of Sanjiangyuan National Park, said that after the construction of the national park, the total amount of water resources in Qinghai Province has increased significantly, and 60 billion cubic meters of high-quality water of more than 60 billion cubic meters is stably transported to the middle and lower reaches of the country every year. The wetland area ranks first in the country, and the vegetation cover The degree of environmental protection has been significantly improved, the biodiversity has been significantly enhanced, the habitat of wild animals has been significantly improved, the population of rare and endangered species has increased significantly, the ecological environment of key ecological construction project areas has continued to improve, and ecosystem services have been continuously improved.

In order to continuously build the safety barrier of the “China Water Tower”, Qinghai accelerated the implementation of key ecological restoration projects in the Three River Sources, with an investment of nearly 320 million yuan, and implemented black soil beach management, black soil slope management, degraded grassland improvement, artificial grass planting, closure of mountains and forests, and grassland harmful organisms. Prevention and control and other projects, the macro-ecological environment has maintained a continuous positive trend. Created a smart ecological monitoring system, implemented the third-phase construction project of the ecological big data center, and shared real-time observation data with the “Qinghai Ecological Window”. The ecological observation points were expanded from 6 to 46, which effectively improved the national park’s intelligent governance level. .

Through the implementation of ecological protection and restoration projects such as comprehensive improvement of black soil beaches, improvement of degraded grasslands, sandy land management, and water conservation, the trend of ecosystem degradation at the source of the Three Rivers has been basically curbed, the total amount of water resources has increased significantly, the vegetation coverage has been significantly improved, and the grassland vegetation cover The yield and grass yield have increased by more than 11% and 30%, respectively, compared with 10 years ago. The vegetation coverage in the black soil shoal treatment area increased from less than 20% before treatment to more than 70% after treatment.

All sectors of society and the general public also actively participated in the construction of the national park. In the Sanjiangyuan National Park, the ecological management and protection public welfare posts of the herdsmen have achieved full coverage of “one household and one post”. The vast number of herdsmen have changed from the users of grasslands to the guardians of the ecology, and the masses have actively participated in the protection and sharing of construction achievements, realizing a win-win situation of ecology, life and production.

Today, the biodiversity of Sanjiangyuan has increased significantly, the habitat of wild animals has been significantly improved, and the population of rare and endangered species has increased significantly. The number of Tibetan antelopes has recovered from less than 20,000 at the lowest level to more than 70,000. Snow leopards, which almost disappeared in the past, also appeared frequently, and rare leopards and Eurasian otters also appeared frequently.

“I grew up at the source of the Yellow River. As an ecological guardian, we have the responsibility and obligation to protect the source of the Yellow River, protect the ecological environment, and let the clear water at the source benefit more future generations.” Sanjiangyuan National Park ecological management and protection Staff member Jiu Mai Wu Sai said.

