The students of Udine return to parade through the city. This morning, Friday 18 November, the High School Students Network and the University Union decided to move throughout Italy in response to the first moves taken by the government of Giorgia Meloni. The procession, made up of about a hundred young people, will go around the streets of Udine and will meet in Piazza Primo Maggio at 11. Here are the statements of some student representatives (Video by Alessandro Cesare)

02:24