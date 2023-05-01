Home » Uiryeong-gun Council Adopted a report on the results of ‘Dongsan Park Cemetery Waste Illegal Clarification’ :: Sympathetic Media Newsis News Agency ::
A total of 64 days of research… Submission of 8 corrections and 8 suggestions

Check for more than 5 (copper, lead, zinc, fluorine, petroleum hydrocarbons)

Uiryeong-gun Council Administrative Affairs Investigation Special Committee ‘Dongsan Park Cemetery Waste Illegal Clarification’ Result Report Adoption *Resale and DB prohibited

[의령=뉴시스] Reporter Kim Ki-jin = The Gyeongnam Uiryeong-gun Council administrative affairs investigation special committee announced on the 1st that it had adopted the report on the administrative investigation related to the ‘Dongsan Park Cemetery Waste Illegal Clarification’ at the recently held 13th meeting.

The Uiryeong-gun Administrative Affairs Investigation Special Committee this time reviewed compliance with the law and administrative guidance and supervision of the waste piled up in the Dongsan Park Cemetery. A special investigation committee was formed with the proposal of three lawmakers.

During the total investigation period of 64 days, starting with preliminary document review, 13 meetings and 5 witness examinations were conducted. As a result, it was decided to derive 8 corrective and 8 suggested problems and submit them to Uiryeong-gun.

During the field investigation, this special committee requested sample collection and soil contamination inspection, and confirmed that 5 out of 23 items (copper, lead, zinc, fluorine, petroleum hydrocarbon) were exceeded.

The special committee pointed out the lack of initial response and problems in the business process of Uiryeong-gun, and suggested taking action to the judicial authority according to the results of the soil contamination survey. It also urged the prompt implementation of necessary administrative measures, such as restoring the piled-up waste.

Chairman Oh Min-ja said, “Despite the enthusiasm of this special committee, there were institutional limitations in conducting an administrative affairs investigation with only the right to investigate without the right to investigate. However, we ask Uiryeong-gun to actively implement the problems revealed through investigation activities.”

The report on the results of the investigation adopted by the special committee will be delivered to Uiryeong-gun through the plenary session of the National Assembly in early May.

