Home » Ukraine announces the reconquest of one more town on the southern front
News

Ukraine announces the reconquest of one more town on the southern front

by admin
Ukraine announces the reconquest of one more town on the southern front

Ukrainian forces recaptured the town of Piatikhatki, on the southern front, Deputy Defense Minister Ganna Maliar said on social media on Monday.

“Eight towns have been liberated” in total this month since the start of a counter-offensive against Russian forces, with 113 square kilometers of territory recaptured.

In the south, Ukrainian troops “advanced up to seven kilometers deep” into Russian positions, the official said.

On the eastern front, “the general intensity of the fighting dropped last week” and the Ukrainian army “advanced in various directions,” he said, without elaborating.

“The enemy makes considerable efforts to stop our advance in the Bakhmut area. He transferred additional units there and increased the number of shelling,” he said, however.

Separately, the Ukrainian military said it shot down four Kalibr-type missiles and four Russian-launched Iranian-made explosive drones overnight.

“The missile shots were fired from a submarine in the Black Sea and those from drones from the east coast of the Azov Sea,” this source said.

For its part, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement that its forces repelled a total of seven Ukrainian “attacks” in the Donetsk region (east), which includes the city of Bakhmut.

According to some analysts, Ukraine has not yet launched the bulk of its forces in its counteroffensive, and is currently testing the front to determine the weak points of the Russian defense.

See also  Coronavirus, 11,606 new cases in Italy today (-13.6% on the week) and 39 deaths

You may also like

Jean Caccavale: When you know how to speak...

Cristóbal Soria: “In 200 years there will not...

Blinken’s visit to China: Xi Jinping meets with...

Selling used electronic devices without a WEEE number?

Girl or boy? Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira...

family and friends remembered

Thuringia: Police clear the city festival site with...

In Táchira “paramilitarism was reduced,” according to Freddy...

Santa Rosa shone with cycling events

Blinken and Xi spread confidence after Beijing meeting...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy