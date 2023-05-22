Ukraine news: Zelenskyy draws positive balance after G7 summit | Current Europe | DW

The essentials in brief:

Zelenskyj considers Hiroshima trip a success

Moscow criticizes G7 resolutions as anti-Russian

Zaporizhia nuclear plant back on the grid

Situation in eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut uncertain

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Selenskyj has after completion of G7 summit in Japan shown satisfied. “The focus was on Ukraine, the respect for all Ukrainians was special,” Zelenskyy said in a video speech. As evidence of international support, he cited meetings with other leaders at the Hiroshima summit.

Meeting the US President Joe Biden led to a strengthening of Ukraine “as always”, explained Zelenskyj, who recorded his video on the plane shortly before departure for Kiev. At the summit, Biden announced the release of another $375 billion aid package for Ukraine. He had also paved the way for the delivery of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine – as part of a coalition of several allies. The project is supported by Great Britain, France, Belgium, Denmark and Portugal.

Extremely popular: F-16 fighter jet (archive)

First, Ukrainian pilots are to be trained. Later it will be decided when and how many aircraft will be delivered and who will make them available. Biden said at his final press conference that he had a “blanket commitment from Zelenskyy” not to use the F-16 to advance “into Russian geographic territory.”

Lula downplays not meeting Zelenskyy at G7 summit

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has publicly put into perspective the importance of the failed one-on-one talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the G7 summit in Japan. “It’s very simple,” Lula said at a news conference. At first there was talk of a delay. Zelenskyy “didn’t show up,” according to Lula. “Obviously he had appointments

and he couldn’t come.”

Lula added that he sees no point in meeting Zelenskyy at this time. Neither Zelenskyy nor Russian President Vladimir Putin seemed to want peace. “Right now, both are convinced that they will win the war.”

The Brazilian president is pushing for peace talks in the Ukraine war and has proposed his country along with other “neutral” states such as China and Indonesia as mediators. Lula drew criticism last month when he accused the US of “sponsoring” the war. The United States denied the allegation.

Earlier, when asked if he was disappointed that he hadn’t met Lula, Zelenskyy replied that he thought Lula was disappointed, according to the English translation.

Moscow criticizes G7 resolutions as anti-Russian

Russia has criticized the resolutions of the G7 summit of the leading democratic industrial nations. Its most important result is a “collection of statements filled with anti-Russian and anti-Chinese passages,” the Foreign Ministry in Moscow said. The decisions of the group of seven (USA, Great Britain, France, Canada, Italy, Japan and Germany) were aimed at deepening the dividing lines in international politics.

The Moscow leadership has repeatedly accused the G7 of seeking a “full-scale confrontation” with Russia. The Western sanctions are just as much part of a “hybrid war” as arms deliveries to Ukraine.

Zaporizhia nuclear plant back on the grid

According to the Ukrainian state grid operator Ukrenergo, the external power supply for the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine has been restored. Ukrenergo announced that there had previously been a short outage after a fire at an electricity plant in the city of Zaporizhia. “The power plant is converting to power supply from the Ukrainian power grid.”

A governor of a part of the Russian-controlled region appointed by the government in Moscow had announced that the nuclear power plant was cut off from the external power supply and was being supplied by emergency generators. Governor Vladimir Rogov accused Ukraine of cutting a power line under its control.

In nuclear reactors, backup power is important to keep safety systems running to avoid a meltdown. According to official information, it is the seventh time since the Russian conquest of the reactor in March 2022 that Europe’s largest nuclear power plant has been cut off from the external power supply.

The nuclear power plant is located on the Dnipro River, which forms the front line between Ukrainian and Russian troops at this point. The nuclear power plant itself has been controlled by Russian troops for some time, but is operated by Ukrainian personnel.

Wounded after Russian attacks in Dnipropetrovsk region

Russian troops have attacked the Ukrainian region of Dnipropetrovsk in the central east of the country with drones and cruise missiles. Eight people were injured, three of them had to be treated in hospital, said the governor of the region, Serghij Lyssak.

Air defense shot down 15 drones and four cruise missiles, he said. Lyssak published photos of badly damaged homes, other buildings and cars.

Situation in eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut uncertain

The situation in the frontline town of Bachmut, which has been bitterly contested for months, is still unclear. The parties to the conflict continue to paint a different picture of the situation. Ukraine again contradicted claims from Moscow that the largely destroyed site is now fully under Russian control. The defenders were still holding “fortifications and some premises in the southwest of the city,” a spokesman for Ukraine’s Army Group East said. In the vicinity of Bachmut even land gains could have been achieved.

The Russian President Wladimir Putin spoke, however, of a “liberation” of Bakhmut. All those who have worked particularly hard for the intake should be honored with awards, the Kremlin said. The Russian mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin announced the withdrawal of his fighters for the next few days. The “Wagner Group” will hand over their positions to units of the Russian Defense Ministry, Prigozhin said in an audio message via the online service Telegram.

New military aid and sanctions under discussion

The foreign ministers of the EU countries are meeting in Brussels this Monday to discuss further military aid for Ukraine. Most recently, Hungary blocked the release of further funds because Ukraine recently classified the largest Hungarian bank OTP as a war sponsor. The German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock wants to campaign for an expansion of majority decisions in the European Union in order to prevent such blockages in the future. So far, all foreign policy decisions have had to be unanimous.

Much sought-after minister: Annalena Baerbock in Brussels (archive)

Another topic of conversation is likely to be new possible sanctions against Russia. The EU Commission presented a proposal for an eleventh package of sanctions earlier this month. Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the main focus of the package was to combat circumvention of penalties that had already been imposed.

Woman upset observers in Cannes

A woman dressed in the colors of the Ukrainian flag smeared fake blood on herself on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival, France. Security forces stepped in and took them away, reporters reported. The woman’s motive was not revealed.

wa/ack/se/AR (dpa, afp, rtr, ap)

This article will be continuously updated on the day of its publication. Reports from the combat zones cannot be independently verified.