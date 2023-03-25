The essentials in brief:

Russia transfers nuclear weapons to Belarus

Ukraine hopes for help from the World Bank

US should pass on evidence of Russian war crimes

Nordic countries pool their air defenses

According to mercenary boss Wagner, 5,000 prisoners were pardoned after serving in the war

According to President Vladimir Putin, Russia has agreed with its neighbor Belarus to station tactical nuclear weapons on its territory. There is “nothing unusual” about this, as the United States has long stationed tactical nuclear weapons on its allies’ territory, Putin said in an interview broadcast by Russian television. This would not violate nuclear non-proliferation agreements. The Russian President also announced that depleted uranium missiles would be used in Ukraine if Kiev received such ammunition from the West.

The background is the possible delivery of uranium ammunition from Great Britain to Ukraine. The projectiles with depleted uranium have a special impact, for example to destroy tanks. The Belarusian ruler Lukashenko had long asked for nuclear weapons to be stationed on his territory, Putin said on television. The Kremlin chief announced that the construction of a nuclear weapons bay in Belarus would be completed on July 1. Depleted uranium is a by-product of the enrichment of Career for use in power plants. It is radioactive, but far less than the starting material.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his recent video address

Selenskyj relies on the World Bank

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also hopes for the support of the World Bank for the reconstruction of Ukraine, which was destroyed by the war of aggression. In a meeting with representatives of the development bank, promising new programs were discussed, Zelensky said in his video message, which was broadcast every evening in Kiev. “Houses, social infrastructure, the economic basis of life – all of this must be rebuilt,” added the Ukrainian president.

The war in Ukraine caused damage of at least 135 billion US dollars (around 125 billion euros) in its first year alone. This emerges from a joint report by the Ukrainian government, the World Bank and the European Commission. The financial losses caused by the war in this period are given as 290 billion US dollars (around 269 billion euros). The cost of rebuilding and recovering from Russia-attacked Ukraine is estimated at at least $411 billion as of February 24, 2023.

US should forward evidence of war crimes

US Democratic and Republican senators have called on President Joe Biden to submit evidence of Russian war crimes to the International Criminal Court (ICC). In a letter, they point out that Congress has given the government in Washington space to support the ICC, even though the US itself has not joined the court. According to reports, the US government has not yet released “important evidence that could aid in criminal prosecution,” the senators criticized. A week ago, the ICC in The Hague issued an arrest warrant for President Vladimir Putin on allegations of war crimes in connection with the invasion of Ukraine. Russia has called the arrest warrant outrageous, unacceptable and hostile.

Putin confidante wants to ban criminal court

Meanwhile, a confidante of Russian President Vladimir Putin has suggested banning the International Criminal Court in Russia. The Speaker of Russia’s Lower House, Vyacheslav Volodin, called for a ban on all activities of the Criminal Court in Russia and for punishing anyone who cooperates with the ICC. It is necessary to change the legislation to that effect, he wrote.

Medvedev warns “foreign agents”

Ex-President Dmitry Medvedev suggested that anyone classified as a “foreign agent” in Russia should no longer be allowed to earn money in the country itself. The 57-year-old told the Russian media that this must be recorded in legislation in the future. The controversial law on “foreign agents” in Russia serves to stigmatize people, the media and non-governmental organizations who are not loyal to the line.

Medvedev’s demand, who still has great influence as Deputy Head of the Russian Security Council, would mean, among other things, a professional ban and a publication ban for Kremlin critics in Russia. Medvedev referred to the Russian writer Boris Akunin, “who left the country, cursed the country, the military special operations and the armed forces”, but whose books are still available in Russia.

In order to classify a person as a “foreign agent”, the authorities do not have to prove that the person has received money from abroad. The accusation that the accused is under “foreign influence” is sufficient. More than 160 organizations and more than 250 individuals are currently on the blacklist of the Russian Ministry of Justice. After the beginning of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, which Moscow only calls “military special operations”, the authorities significantly enlarged the black list.

Nordic countries pool their air defenses

Sweden, Norway, Finland and Denmark have announced plans for a united Nordic air defense against a possible threat from Russia. A corresponding declaration of intent was signed at Ramstein Air Force Base in Germany in the presence of high-ranking US military personnel, they said. The aim is therefore to act together according to existing NATO requirements.

The interlocking of the air forces was triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Danish air force commander Jan Dam told Reuters. Together, the four countries had as many combat aircraft as a large European country.

Moscow accuses Slovakia of breaching the contract

Russia has accused Slovakia of breaching a contract for handing over Soviet-era MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine. According to the agreement concluded in 1997, it is not permissible to hand over the machines to another state without Russia’s consent, the Federal Service for military-technical cooperation in Moscow announced. The contract was also available on the website of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Moscow spoke of an “unfriendly act” and a violation of Slovakia’s international obligations. Slovakia handed over four fighter jets to Ukraine on Thursday. Another nine are to follow.

Wagner boss: 5,000 prisoners pardoned after serving in the war

More than 5,000 prisoners used by Russia in the war against Ukraine have been pardoned, according to Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the private Russian mercenary group Wagner. Only 0.31 percent of these previously convicted war returnees had reoffended in the first month, Prigozhin said on the Telegram channel of his press service. In most cases, they became violent against opponents of the war in Russia. “The former prisoners were brought up better than the pioneers in Soviet times,” claimed the 61-year-old.

According to estimates by the civil rights organization Russia behind bars, Russia has recruited 50,000 prisoners for its war against Ukraine. They mostly fight for the Wagner mercenary unit and are considered volunteers. Wagner boss Prigoschin had lured the criminals into the prisons with the promise that they would be pardoned after completing six months of military service.

IAEA chief Grossi travels to Zaporizhia again

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, wants to visit the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine, which is occupied by Russian troops, next week. Grossi said in Vienna that he had decided to visit the nuclear power plant again to see for himself how the situation had developed since September. He also wanted to “talk to those who operate the plant under unprecedented and very difficult conditions”. The situation is “delicate” despite the presence of IAEA experts in the nuclear power plant.

qu/uh/haz/pg/se/bru (rtr, afp, dpa)

This article will be continuously updated on the day of its publication. Reports from the combat zones cannot be independently verified.