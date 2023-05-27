Ukraine. USA and GB support electronic warfare

Acs –

Since 2014, the support of the United States, like that of Great Britain on the other hand, has been decisive and continues to be decisive even now in the context of the Ukrainian conflict. On May 17, senior officials of the Armed Forces of Ukraine held a cyber intelligence workshop organized by the National Defense and Security Council of Ukraine (RNBO) with the support of the US State Department (DoS) and consulting firm CRDF Global, which has offices in Arlington, Kiev, Almaty and Amman. Of great interest is the fact that this American consultancy has worked closely with the RNBO and the Cyber ​​Defense Center of the National Bank of Ukraine to train banking professionals on how to deal with vulnerabilities.

Institutionally, the CRDF and the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense formed an official partnership in January whereby the company provides training to soldiers, the National Border Guard (DPSU) and the State Special Communication Service which manages the projects with the Ukrainian coordinator of cyberresistance Yegor Aushev.

But who are the American key men who have enabled this partnership? Matthew Murray, former Deputy Assistant Secretary for Commerce in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, helped build stable ties to facilitate cyber assistance in Kyiv. Murray has been particularly active in cyber warfare in Ukraine and now runs the consultancy Sovereign Ventures out of Arlington.

Another key man is retired Air Force Colonel Gregory J. Rattray, who was director of information security for the US National Security Council.

But certainly the most important man is the director and that is Michael A. Dignam.

CRDF global began its activities in the 1990s with the aim of cultivating scientific and technical research cooperation between US engineers and members of the apparatuses of the independent former Soviet states, encouraging them to relocate to the United States. Major donors include George Soros, the Richard Lounsbery Foundation and the Defense Threat Reduction Agency.

However, Russia is not idle either. On May 26, the Russian space agency Roscosmos will launch Kondor FKA-1, a radar satellite from the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Siberia. Kondor FKA-1 will deliver a greater volume of high-resolution imagery than its predecessor, and will also conduct electronic warfare operations. This launch is important because it would allow Russian intelligence to overcome the current deficit of high-resolution imagery. In fact, there is real electronic warfare between Russia and Ukraine in this area as evidenced by the fact that Ukraine receives support

of US New Space companies including Maxar and Capella Space, which cooperate with the Ukrainian Military Intelligence (GUR).