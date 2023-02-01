Quibdó continues in the dishonorable place of the capital city with the highest and alarming unemployment in Colombia. And the Dane revealed that unemployment in Quibdó grew in the October-December 2022 quarter, where it registered a rate of 26.3%, compared to 24.7% unemployment in the June-August 2022 quarter.

These numbers on unemployment are the main cause of misery, hunger, hopelessness and social breakdown in Quibdó and the rest of Chocó, the true engine of the increase in violence and migration to other regions of Colombia.

Unemployment in Chocó is structural, due to the precarious agricultural and urban production in the department, the lack of manufacturing, industries, communication routes, little coverage and quality of public services (health, energy, drinking water, connectivity, sewerage, education).

The basis for leaving the dishonorable last place in unemployment is compliance with the agreements signed in the various civic strikes in Chocó, agreements that have not been honored by governments at any level.